Godin ups its nylon-string electric game with intriguing, familiar-looking G-Tour Nylon Matte Black EQ

Godin has expanded its collection of nylon-string acoustic electric guitars with the G-Tour Nylon – a sleek, somewhat-familiar-looking instrument that looks to capitalize on the growing interest surrounding the model type.

Thanks in part to Polyphia, nylon-string acoustic electric guitars are all the rave right now. Though the design is nothing new, the arrival of Tim Henson’s signature TOD10N and the release of the band's Nuevo Flamenco single Playing God have seemingly given such guitars a new lease of life.

Perhaps in this vein, Godin has dropped the G-Tour Nylon, which wears its Stratocaster inspiration unapologetically on its sleeve. In fact, it bears a striking resemblance to Fender’s now-discontinued steel-string Stratacoustic model, which in turn was a distant relative and torchbearer for the Big F’s now-lauded Acoustasonic Stratocaster.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Godin ) (Image credit: Godin )

There are plenty of specs that make the G-Tour Nylon its own beast, though, and one that looks to compete with the TOD10N and other similarly styled six-strings.

Build-wise, the 25.5”-scale guitar is composed from a hollowed silver leaf maple body and solid cedar top, which are joined to a hard rock maple neck. Atop the neck is a 12”-radius rosewood fingerboard, 22 frets, dot inlays and a Graphtech nut.

Anchoring the XHTC nylon strings to the guitar is a rosewood bridge and custom Godin tuning machines, while sleek cream binding adds an additional aesthetic pop to the Matte Black finish.

As for what distinguishes this from a regular nylon-string, the G-Tour Nylon comes equipped with EPM Q-Discrete electronics, which comprises an under-saddle pickup and control knobs for volume and tone.

The Godin G-Tour Nylon is available now for $1,399.

For more information, head over to Godin (opens in new tab).