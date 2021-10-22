Godin’s new Multiac Nylon Deluxe lets you blend under-saddle and mic sound sources

Godin has announced the arrival of the Multiac Nylon Deluxe, which augments the firm’s original design by adding a Lyric pickup/mic.

The new Deluxe configuration means that players now have the option to generate signals from both the original under saddle HEX pickup (which places a sensor on each string at the bridge) and the new Lyric mic (mounted under the soundboard), or blend the two using the new LR Baggs preamp.

(Image credit: Godin)

The brand says the result is “a technical marvel that compliments the guitar’s natural acoustic capabilities, providing excellent tone and volume control.”

Onboard controls include a three-band EQ, master Volume slider, Phase switch, Saturation slider, and a Lyric mic blend slider.

In terms of the rest of the build, the Multiac Nylon Deluxe features a chambered mahogany body with a spruce top, mahogany neck, a Richlite fingerboard (with a 16″ radius), plus a Graph Tech nut and Richlite bridge.

The chambered build, alongside the wealth of control options and the choice of sound sources could make the Multiac Nylon Deluxe an appealingly versatile option for touring nylon-string players.

This is, after all, the group whom – among all guitarists – find themselves most consistently susceptible to the acoustic whims of different venues.

The proof will be in the playing, of course, but Hubert Tremblay has no trouble making it sound really good in the video above...

Head to Godin’s official site to find out more about the Multiac Nylon Deluxe.