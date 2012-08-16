Godlyke Introduces Maxon DB10 Dual Booster Pedal

Godlyke, the company that invented the classic “808” overdrive, has re-invented the clean booster.
The company has Introduced the Maxon DB10 Dual Booster, which features two completely independent Boost circuits in a single housing.
Each of the DB10’s Boost circuits has its own input and output jacks, allowing them to be cascaded into one another in any order.
A separate overdrive/distortion pedal can be placed between the DB10’s two channels, allowing the user to increase either Volume, amount of Gain, or both simultaneously.
Maxon DB10 Dual Booster features include:
- Clean channel with +20 dB of boost and flat frequency response
- Vintage channel with +20 dB of boost and slight hi-frequency roll-off
- Individual Status Indicator LED’s for each channel
- 9-volt Battery or 9-18 Volt DC adaptor power options
- Optional 18-volt operation improves dynamic range and headroom
- Separate in/out jacks for each channel
- Mechanical True Bypass switching for both channels
- Close-proximity switches allow user to operate both channels simultaneously
- MSRP: $299, Street Price: $249
For more info, visit maxonfx.com.