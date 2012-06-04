Gojira Giving Away Free Download of New Song, "Liquid Fire"

French metal icons Gojira are now offering a free download of a new track from their upcoming album, L'Enfant Sauvage. You can download "Liquid Fire" from the band's Facebook page by clicking the "like" button.

Gojira will be heading out on tour later this summer with Lamb of God and Dethklok for what promises to be one of the can't-miss touring packages of the fall. Rumor has it Dethalbum III may be ready in time for the tour. You can get all the dates here.

L'Enfant Sauvage is out June 26 via Roadrunner.