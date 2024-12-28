“Historic for Gojira and metal”: Why the Olympics played an unlikely host for some of the biggest guitar moments of the year

2024 Year in Review: Mainstream metal, historic guitar partnerships and solos while Tom Cruise abseiled – sports and music collided this year, with spectacular results

2024 Year in Review: As if witnessing Gojira’s extreme-metal take on French revolution anthem Mea Culpa (Ah! Ça Ira) at the Olympics with opera singer Marina Viotti wasn’t extraordinary enough, eagle-eyed fans were quick to spot something peculiar in singer/guitarist Joe Duplantier’s hands.

Instead of his signature T-style San Dimas Charvel, it was a custom chrome-bodied, reverse-headstock ESP XJ-1 fitted with a single bridge pickup, presumably his DiMarzio Fortitude humbucker, as well as an Evertune bridge.

