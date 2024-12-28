“Historic for Gojira and metal”: Why the Olympics played an unlikely host for some of the biggest guitar moments of the year
2024 Year in Review: Mainstream metal, historic guitar partnerships and solos while Tom Cruise abseiled – sports and music collided this year, with spectacular results
2024 Year in Review: As if witnessing Gojira’s extreme-metal take on French revolution anthem Mea Culpa (Ah! Ça Ira) at the Olympics with opera singer Marina Viotti wasn’t extraordinary enough, eagle-eyed fans were quick to spot something peculiar in singer/guitarist Joe Duplantier’s hands.
Instead of his signature T-style San Dimas Charvel, it was a custom chrome-bodied, reverse-headstock ESP XJ-1 fitted with a single bridge pickup, presumably his DiMarzio Fortitude humbucker, as well as an Evertune bridge.
The official announcement of his endorsement came a few weeks later, with ESP Artist Relations Director Tony Rauser hailing the performance as “historic for Gojira and metal,” noting how the inclusion of an ESP guitar at the world’s foremost sports competition, an event watched by billions, was something that felt “truly wild.”
Other Olympics news included a cloaked figure shredding on a vintage Veleno aluminum electric, later revealed to be Noé Efira, an associate of the French band Phoenix, and H.E.R. performing the national anthem on a white Strat custom-built by Fender luthier Brian Thrasher, who had previously overseen one-off Starcasters for Blink-182’s Tom DeLonge.
Amit has been writing for titles like Total Guitar, MusicRadar and Guitar World for over a decade and counts Richie Kotzen, Guthrie Govan and Jeff Beck among his primary influences as a guitar player. He's worked for magazines like Kerrang!, Metal Hammer, Classic Rock, Prog, Record Collector, Planet Rock, Rhythm and Bass Player, as well as newspapers like Metro and The Independent, interviewing everyone from Ozzy Osbourne and Lemmy to Slash and Jimmy Page, and once even traded solos with a member of Slayer on a track released internationally. As a session guitarist, he's played alongside members of Judas Priest and Uriah Heep in London ensemble Metalworks, as well as handled lead guitars for legends like Glen Matlock (Sex Pistols, The Faces) and Stu Hamm (Steve Vai, Joe Satriani, G3).