Add Joe Duplantier’s city-leveling guitar tone to your pedalboard with KHDK’s limited edition Gojira Drive

KHDK Electronics has partnered with Joe Duplantier for a new overdrive pedal, the Gojira Drive.

The device – the third in a trio of KHDK artist signature pedals in 2022, after the In Waves clean boost pedal with Trivium’s Matt Heafy and the Scott Ian JSL with Anthrax’s shredder-in-chief – marks the Gojira frontman’s first-ever signature pedal.

Limited to only 333 units worldwide, the Gojira Drive is a harmonic overdrive that promises to “unlock” Duplantier’s trademark sound, and each purchase comes with a numbered certificate signed by Duplantier himself, as well as a “special surprise in the box”. Mysterious...

Each of the 333 pedals in the run were built and guitar-tested at KHDK’s custom shop in Prague, Czech Republic.

Visually, the Gojira Drive sports an eye-catching black-and-white enclosure, with Gojira’s logo atop an intricately designed tree, perhaps a nod to Amazonia, the bouncy second single from the band’s latest album, Fortitude.

“With the all-new circuit, we went beyond the Gojira tone: this harmonic overdrive is versatile and inventive for a variety of tones,” KHDK says. “She will be your trusted companion from pure raging metal to AM radio sound.”

The Gojira Drive is available now for $249.99. For more info, head to KHDK Electronics (opens in new tab).