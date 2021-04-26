Gordon Smith Guitars shares first look at luxurious as-yet-unnamed GS Offset model

Uk-based guitar manufacturer Gordon Smith Guitars has teased the imminent release of an ornate, as-yet-unnamed offset body electric guitar, which has been provisionally dubbed the GS Offset.

The brand has also announced that it is taking suggestions for the model’s name, and that it will send a GS Mini Amp as a thank you to whoever suggests the selected name.

In what marks the Gordon Smith’s first steps into the offset market, having previously focused predominantly on LP- and double-cutaway-style models, the luxuriously appointed axe sports a series of eye-catching aesthetic and functional features befitting of the brand’s boutique vibe.

“Introducing the brand new GS Offset,” reads a post to the Gordon Smith Facebook page. “The first one came out of production earlier today and we grabbed some quick pictures before it went to its new home.”

Boasting an elegant, natural wood finish and a sleek body contour, the offset model plays host to a smaller-sized black pickguard and a pair of P-90-style pickups in a chrome finish, while a conventional tremolo system is paired with a tune-o-matic style bridge.

A streamlined control layout featuring two knobs, which are likely to be master volume and tone controls, also appear, as does a three-way selector switch.

“Now, the big question”, continues the initial post. “What should we call it? Suggestions below please and if we use one then whoever suggested it will be sent a GS Mini Amp as a thank you.”

Best get your thinking cap on and send over your best suggestions if you fancy being in with a chance to nab that GS Mini Amp, which was designed in collaboration with Blackstar.

Head over to Gordon Smith Guitars to browse the rest of the brand's lineup.