“Some of the sounds and combinations of effects can be hard to imagine”: Great Eastern FX’s XO Variable Crossover could blow your pedalboard wide open

By Phil Weller
published

The deceptively versatile pedal splits your high and low frequencies for some crazy effects stacking possibilities – and for bassists, it means “no guitar pedal is off limits anymore”

Great EasternFX XO
(Image credit: Great EasternFX)

British pedal maker Great Eastern FX has temporarily put boutique overdrive and fuzz pedals to one side for a creation designed to “squeeze new sounds out of your existing effects”. 

The XO Variable Crossover builds its design around an active crossover that splits the input signal into separate high and low frequency bands. The split signal is then fed into two independent effects loops before being mixed back together.

A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.