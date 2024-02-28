“It’s not just a guitar; it's a symphony waiting to be played”: Gretsch continues its signature guitar spree with yet another luxurious limited-edition Broadkaster Jr. – this time for worship music titan Chris Rocha

Gretsch has been on something of a signature guitar spree recently, assembling a fresh wave of artists that have been chosen to help update the firm for a new generation.

To that end, the brand has now announced its latest signature electric guitar: another limited-edition Broadkaster Jr., which has been awarded to popular session ace, award-winning player and producer, and worship music titan Chris Rocha.

Rocha is already the third musician to receive a signature Broadkaster this year, following the release of the combined boygenius Jr. model and, more recently, the full-sized, Black Rainbow Sparkle-finished Portugal. The Man variant.

Having said that, this entry is, notably, the first of Gretsch’s 2024 Broadkaster models to offer a single-cut design – the two models to come before it were both double-cut.

That isn’t the only appointment that sets this model apart, though: this is very much a model of Rocha’s own design, complete with an ornate, White Falcon-esque, none-more-white aesthetic, and a combo of appointments that supposedly make this six-string “the perfect instrument for anyone looking to discover their own unique sound.”

“I'm absolutely thrilled to embark on a musical journey with my new signature Gretsch guitar,” Rocha says of his new model. “The craftsmanship and tonal excellence of this instrument have ignited a newfound passion in me.

“Here's to countless melodies and endless inspiration – the LE Chris Rocha Electromatic Broadkaster Jr. is not just a guitar; it's a symphony waiting to be played.”

As was the case with the boygenius and Portugal. The Man models, this looks to be another irresistible release from Gretsch.

Stylistically speaking, the guitar itself is classy as hell, complete with a Vintage White finish, gold hardware, and matching binding across the body, neck, and headstock. There’s also a sparkly gold truss rod cover, a gold headstock plate bearing Rocha’s name, and a curious, almost aquatic-style ‘Gretsch’ inlay.

The build schematics match its appearance, too. A maple body with a chambered spruce center block is paired with a thin U-shaped maple neck, which in turn is topped with a 22-fret, 12”-radius rosewood fingerboard.

Two High Sensitive Filter’Tron pickups make the cut, and are wired to a master volume with treble bleed circuit, individual pickup volume controls, a master tone knob, and a three-way selector switch.

Elsewhere, there’s a Graph Tech NuBone nut, anchored Adjusto-Matic bridge, locking tuners and strap locks, as well as a Bigsby B70 vibrato with a wire handle.

Probably because of its extravagant aesthetics and spec sheet, it’s slightly more expensive than the other signature Broadkaster Jr. models of 2024, weighing in at $1,299.

Head over to Gretsch to find out more.