Gretsch expands its range of Electromatic Double Jets with new Bigsby and V-Stoptail-equipped models

Gretsch has expanded its electric guitar lineup with four new Electromatic Double Jet models.

The release comprises two Filter’Tron pickup-equipped Double Jets – one with a V-Stoptail bridge and the other with a Bigsby, the former being left-handed – and two models loaded with the company’s Broad’Tron pickups, one left-handed, both with V-Stoptail bridges.

Build-wise, each guitar features the classic Jet tonewood combo of a chambered mahogany body and arched maple top – promising “full lows and mids with a well-defined, yet smooth high end” for a “strong and balanced acoustic foundation”.

Elsewhere, each guitar sports a lower set mahogany neck designed for “effortless access and performance”, and a 12”-radius laurel fingerboard with 22 medium jumbo frets and pearloid Neo-Classic thumbnail inlays.

While electric guitar pickup options vary from model to model, each of the four guitars features the same control layout: a master volume with a treble bleed circuit, master tone, separate bridge and neck pickup knobs and a three-position toggle switch.

See below for color options and pricing for each of the new Electromatic Double Jets. For more information, head to Gretsch (opens in new tab).