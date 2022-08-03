Gretsch expands its range of Electromatic Double Jets with new Bigsby and V-Stoptail-equipped models

The drop comprises two left-handed and two right-handed models, both with a choice of Filter'Tron or Broad'Tron pickups

Gretsch has expanded its electric guitar lineup with four new Electromatic Double Jet models.

The release comprises two Filter’Tron pickup-equipped Double Jets – one with a V-Stoptail bridge and the other with a Bigsby, the former being left-handed – and two models loaded with the company’s Broad’Tron pickups, one left-handed, both with V-Stoptail bridges.

Build-wise, each guitar features the classic Jet tonewood combo of a chambered mahogany body and arched maple top – promising “full lows and mids with a well-defined, yet smooth high end” for a “strong and balanced acoustic foundation”.

Elsewhere, each guitar sports a lower set mahogany neck designed for “effortless access and performance”, and a 12”-radius laurel fingerboard with 22 medium jumbo frets and pearloid Neo-Classic thumbnail inlays.

While electric guitar pickup options vary from model to model, each of the four guitars features the same control layout: a master volume with a treble bleed circuit, master tone, separate bridge and neck pickup knobs and a three-position toggle switch.

See below for color options and pricing for each of the new Electromatic Double Jets. For more information, head to Gretsch (opens in new tab).

  • G5232T Electromatic Double Jet FT With Bigsby – $699 – available in Broadway Jade, Fairlane Blue and Firestick Red
  • G5232LH Electromatic Double Jet FT Left-Handed With V-Stoptail – $699 – available in Midnight Sapphire
  • G5222 Electromatic Double Jet BT V-Stoptail – $599 – available in Black, Vintage White and Ocean Turquoise
  • G5222LH Electromatic Double Jet BT with V-Stoptail, Left-Handed – $699 – available in Natural

