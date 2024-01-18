“These embody style and playability like no other”: Gretsch goes for gold with its latest limited-edition release – two drop-dead gorgeous Pristine LTD Electromatics

By Matt Owen
published

The special release specialist strikes again with a pair of ultra-desirable axes that take the Electromatic platform to new visual heights

Gretsch is certainly no stranger to decking out its electric guitars with a limited-edition overhaul every once in a while, but its latest venture into the world of special occasion six-strings might just be its best yet.

Meet the Pristine LTD collection – a two-strong drop that looks to “provide essential Gretsch power, style, and performance” in a rather stunning fashion.

Like we say, limited-edition Gretsches are a common occurrence – peep last October's Professional Edition models – and these Pristines do an admirable job of continuing that fine form by bringing to the table ultra-luxe cosmetics.

As Gretsch itself puts it, “Inspired by the classic sounds of the ‘50s & ‘60s, these no-nonsense instruments embody style and playability like no other.”

Two Electromatic Pristine LTD formats have been unveiled: the Jet Single-Cut and Center Block Double-Cut, both of which boast gold Bigsby tremolo tailpieces and classy gold hardware.

Understandably, there are a few appointments that set them apart. The double-cut model, for example, features a mahogany body with a chambered spruce center block, which in turn is used to anchor two P-90E pickups.

It also has a larger B70 Bigsby, and its own assortment of finishes on tap: Dark Cherry Metallic, White Gold and Petrol.

The Jet, meanwhile, has a chambered mahogany body with a maple top for a better acoustic balance, and comes equipped with a set of none-more-Gretsch FT-5E Filter’Tron pickups.

Here, a Bigsby B50 is utilized, alongside an anchored Adjusto-Matic bridge, and the finish options include Petrol, White Gold and Mako – the latter of which carries a lush blue-ish sparkle hue.

Some more universal specs include a U-shaped mahogany neck with a 12”-radius laurel fingerboard, 22 medium jumbo frets and pearloid Neo-Classic thumbnail inlays. Also, despite the different electronics, both guitars also have the same control circuit.

That means both have a master volume with a treble bleed circuit, a master tone knob and pickup-specific volume parameters. There’s also a three-position pickup selector, as you’d expect.

As for price, both weigh in under the $1,000 mark. The Jet is the more affordable model at $749, while its double-cut sibling has a price tag of $899.

Both Pristine LTD models will be available in March this year.

