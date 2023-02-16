Gretsch’s coolest budget guitar yet? Meet the revved-up Streamliner Rally II

Gretsch has announced the latest addition to its affordable Streamliner electric guitar range – and it might just be the lineup’s sleekest-looking model yet.

As per Gretsch tradition, the 2604T Streamliner Rally II Center Block Double-Cut with Bigsby might not have a model name that runs off the tongue, but its aesthetics are sure to have guitarists drooling nonetheless.

The tastiest addition to the company’s timeless double-cut silhouette is the Plexi pickguard and truss rod cover, which are adorned with vintage-style striping.

Those stripes are color-coordinated to their respective rock ’n’ roll finish: a creamy yellow stripe for Two-Tone Bamboo Yellow/Copper Metallic and Two-Tone Oxblood and Walnut Stain; while Rally Green Stain gets a matching green number.

The Rally II is also notable as the only model in the current Streamliner lineup to feature Gretsch’s Super Hilo’Tron pickups, a relatively low-output, vintage-styled set that promises brilliant highs and mellow lows in comparison with the punchier, modern-voiced Broad’Trons usually found in the range.

Image 1 of 3 Gretsch 2604T Streamliner Rally II Center Block Double-Cut with Bigsby in Two-Tone Bamboo Yellow/Copper Metallic (Image credit: Gretsch Guitars) Gretsch 2604T Streamliner Rally II Center Block Double-Cut with Bigsby in Two-Tone Oxblood and Walnut Stain (Image credit: Gretsch Guitars) Gretsch 2604T Streamliner Rally II Center Block Double-Cut with Bigsby in Rally Green Stain (Image credit: Gretsch Guitars)

Those pickups are controlled via some neat Gretsch G-Arrow radio control knobs, which adjust the usual neck volume, bridge volume, master tone and master volume.

Elsewhere, it’s business as usual, with a spec sheet in line with the rest of the Streamliner double-cuts. So, you get a 16” arched maple body with chambered mahogany center block and Bigsby V70 vibrato, while the laurel fingerboard features a 12”-radius fingerboard for more contemporary playability. The Neo-Classic Thumbnail inlays add yet more aesthetic flair here, too.

Given the aesthetic tweaks, Super Hilo’Tron pickups and the limited-edition status of the model, there is a small price hike over the guitar’s stablemates – the Rally II clocks in at $699, positioning it somewhere between the budget Streamliner lineup and the mid-priced Electromatics.

Mercifully, the G2604T Streamliner Rally II Center Block Double-Cut with Bigsby isn’t available until May 2023, so you’ve got a few months to get saving…