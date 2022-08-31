Gretsch teams up with Nigel Hendroff for a simplified but elegant signature Penguin guitar

Back in June, Gretsch – along with a model based on Malcolm Young's triple-pickup "Beast" – introduced a new signature guitar for Nigel Hendroff, lead electric guitar player and musical director of the popular Hillsong Church.

Now, Gretsch has launched the good-lookin' model, which features an intriguing combination of vintage looks, a simplified control layout and powerful electronics. You can hear Hendroff take it for a spin below.

"I've loved playing the traditional-spec Penguin," he says in the video, "and this is – if you like – a 'player's' edition, more of a modern take [on] it."

For starters, like your typical Penguin, the G6134TFM-NH – to give the guitar its full name – features a chambered mahogany body with a maple top, and a mahogany neck. Said neck features an ebony fretboard sporting a 24.6” scale length with 22 medium jumbo frets and mother of pearl Big Block inlays.

Sounds on the instrument come by way of a pair of Broad'Tron BT-65 pickups, controlled only by individual master volume and tone knobs and a three-way pickup switch.

Hardware, meanwhile, is finished in nickel, with the Grover Imperial Locking tuners, Bigsby, banjo armrest, and tortoiseshell pickguard – featuring, of course, the gold Gretsch and Penguin logos – providing some vintage elegance.

In keeping with the guitar's general less-is-more theme, the only touch pointing to Hendroff is his signature on the back of the guitar's headstock.

The Gretsch G6134TFM-NH Nigel Hendroff Signature Penguin guitar is available now – in Amber Flame and Dark Cherry Metallic Flame finishes – for $3,499.

It's an up-market instrument for sure, but given that a recent study (by Gretsch owners Fender, no less) showed that nearly a third of new guitar gear sold annually is bought by church players, we're curious to see how the Hendroff signature ends up doing. A sign of many signature models to come for major six-stringers in the Christian music world, perhaps? We shall see..

For more info on the model, visit Gretsch (opens in new tab).