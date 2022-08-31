Gretsch teams up with Nigel Hendroff for a simplified but elegant signature Penguin guitar

By published

The Hillsong Church guitarist and musical director's new signature model sports an intriguing combination of vintage looks, a streamlined control layout and powerful electronics

Gretsch's new G6134TFM-NH Nigel Hendroff Signature Penguin guitar
(Image credit: Gretsch Guitars)

Back in June, Gretsch – along with a model based on Malcolm Young's triple-pickup "Beast" – introduced a new signature guitar for Nigel Hendroff, lead electric guitar player and musical director of the popular Hillsong Church.

Now, Gretsch has launched the good-lookin' model, which features an intriguing combination of vintage looks, a simplified control layout and powerful electronics. You can hear Hendroff take it for a spin below.

"I've loved playing the traditional-spec Penguin," he says in the video, "and this is – if you like – a 'player's' edition, more of a modern take [on] it."

For starters, like your typical Penguin, the G6134TFM-NH – to give the guitar its full name – features a chambered mahogany body with a maple top, and a mahogany neck. Said neck features an ebony fretboard sporting a 24.6” scale length with 22 medium jumbo frets and mother of pearl Big Block inlays.

Sounds on the instrument come by way of a pair of Broad'Tron BT-65 pickups, controlled only by individual master volume and tone knobs and a three-way pickup switch.

Hardware, meanwhile, is finished in nickel, with the Grover Imperial Locking tuners, Bigsby, banjo armrest, and tortoiseshell pickguard – featuring, of course, the gold Gretsch and Penguin logos – providing some vintage elegance.

In keeping with the guitar's general less-is-more theme, the only touch pointing to Hendroff is his signature on the back of the guitar's headstock.

Image 1 of 2
(Image credit: Gretsch Guitars)
Image 1 of 2

The Gretsch G6134TFM-NH Nigel Hendroff Signature Penguin guitar is available now – in Amber Flame and Dark Cherry Metallic Flame finishes – for $3,499.

It's an up-market instrument for sure, but given that a recent study (by Gretsch owners Fender, no less) showed that nearly a third of new guitar gear sold annually is bought by church players, we're curious to see how the Hendroff signature ends up doing. A sign of many signature models to come for major six-stringers in the Christian music world, perhaps? We shall see..

For more info on the model, visit Gretsch (opens in new tab).

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Jackson Maxwell
Jackson Maxwell

Jackson is an Associate Editor at GuitarWorld.com. He’s been writing and editing stories about new gear, technique and guitar-driven music both old and new since 2014, and has also written extensively on the same topics for Guitar Player (opens in new tab). Elsewhere, his album reviews and essays have appeared in Louder (opens in new tab) and Unrecorded (opens in new tab). Though open to music of all kinds, his greatest love has always been indie, and everything that falls under its massive umbrella. To that end, you can find him on Twitter crowing about whatever great new guitar band you need to drop everything to hear right now.