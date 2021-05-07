Gruv Gear teams up with Matt Heafy for new MKH "Empire Edition” FretWraps

Gruv Gear has partnered with Matt Heafy once again for a new FretWrap, the MKH “Empire Edition”.

Following the company's existing FretWrap with the Trivium frontman – which was released in 2019 – the new design sports a 3D metallic gold 'Kiichi' Kanji logo embossed on a brushed matte strap, and an upgraded elastic band and hook-and-loop fastener.

(Image credit: Gruv Gear)

The previous edition – the Matt Heafy Signature FretWrap – features red-trimmed black fabric with the 'Kiichi' logo embroidered in white.

“When you play metal that requires the utmost proficiency, accuracy, and definition – you need to ensure you’re cleaning up and getting rid of any excess variables that could be interfering with your sound,” Heafy says.

“I use Gruv Gear FretWraps as a vital part of my gear and tone to tighten up even more so – the tight and enunciated tone that I use.”

“Matt has the best fans!” adds Jay Baldemor, President of Gruv Gear. “Not only does he hold the prestige of being one of the most viewed creators on Twitch, he is very intentional on growing his brand as an artist. His signature MKH FretWrap was a huge hit, and we believe every one of his guitarist fans will want to rock this killer new 'Empire Edition' model!”

MKH “Empire Edition” FretWraps are available in three sizes, Small, Medium and Large, fitting 6-, 7- and 8-string guitars, respectively. Each size is priced at $15.

For more information, head to Gruv Gear.