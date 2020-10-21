Guild adds 3 new single-cutaway acoustic guitars to its orchestra-sized OM range

Guild Guitars has announced three new single-cutaway additions to its OM line of orchestra-sized acoustic guitars – the OM-260CE Deluxe Burl, OM-260CE Deluxe ATB and OM-250CE Reserve.

The OM-260CE Deluxe Burl is an acoustic-electric that features a solid spruce top with a rather stunningly figured Burl Ash back and sides. It also boasts a C-shaped mahogany neck with a 20-fret pau ferro fingerboard, while its electronics come by way of an undersaddle piezo pickup.

Other features of this model include a scalloped X bracing, bone saddle and nut and nickel hardware.

Image 1 of 2 Guild OM-260CE Deluxe Burl (Image credit: Guild Guitars) Image 2 of 2 Guild OM-260CE Deluxe Burl (Image credit: Guild Guitars)

The OM-260CE Deluxe ATB features an Antique Burst-finished solid spruce top with a striped ebony back and sides, C-shaped mahogany neck and a 20-fret pau ferro fingerboard.

Electronics-wise, it boasts a Guild/Fishman Sonitone GT-1 system with volume and tone controls.

Image 1 of 2 Guild OM-260CE Deluxe Antique Burst (Image credit: Guild Guitars) Image 2 of 2 Guild OM-260CE Deluxe Antique Burst (Image credit: Guild Guitars)

Finally, the OM-250CE Reserve sports a solid spruce top with an arched rosewood back and sides, with such adornments as a flamed maple binding and a rosewood, maple and pearl rosette.

Other features include an OX bracing, mahogany C-shaped neck, 20-fret pau ferro fingerboard and, as with the OM-260CE Deluxe ATB, a Guild/Fishman Sonitone GT-1 electronics system.

Image 1 of 2 Guild OM-250CE Reserve (Image credit: Guild Guitars) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Guild Guitars)

The OM-260CE Deluxe Burl, OM-260CE Deluxe ATB and OM-250CE Reserve will be exclusively available from Guitar Center for $599, $649.99 and $699.99, respectively. For more information, head to Guild Guitars.