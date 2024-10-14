“As if its tone has been perfected over years of fireside strumming”: Guild has given its retro DS-240 Memoir series a makeover for the first time in five years with two classy new colorways

The two new-look acoustics are crafted from solid Sitka spruce and mahogany, with the DS-240E offering a DeArmond Tone Boss soundhole pickup

Guild DS-240 Wine Red & DS-240E Black Demo - YouTube Guild DS-240 Wine Red & DS-240E Black Demo - YouTube
Watch On

Guild Guitars has unveiled two new additions to its DS-240 Memoir series of “warm, clear, and inviting” acoustic guitars, giving the retro-styled slope shoulder dreadnought a new makeover for the first time in nearly five years.

Guild DS-240 Memoir Series
Phil Weller
A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.