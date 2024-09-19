Guild just dropped some of the most affordable guitars it has ever produced – and these $300 models are keenly spec'd, too

With the OM-320 and the OM-340, Guild guarantees a shape that “will be immediately familiar to players desiring a comfortable, midsized acoustic.” The former is all-mahogany, while the latter pairs a solid spruce top construction with mahogany back and sides.
Premium features for both the dreadnought and OM models include a rosewood fingerboard and bridge, Guild Vintage 16 open gear tuners, black binding with a matching tortoise pickguard, and a comfortable C-shaped neck.
All models come in an open-pore natural satin finish for “maximum resonance” and style versatility.
Commenting on the $299.99 price tag – which is considerably less than the typical Guild guitar – Guild's Product Manager, Nick Beach says, “We are always thrilled to bring the quality and heritage that Guild acoustic guitars are beloved for to a new audience of players. But, for this release, we are especially happy about the opportunity to offer players these attributes at a new level of affordability.”
Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.