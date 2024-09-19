Guild just dropped some of the most affordable guitars it has ever produced – and these $300 models are keenly spec'd, too

The iconic guitar brand's new 300 Series promises to deliver premium features and historic tone for under $300

Four Guild guitars against a gray background
(Image credit: Guild)

Guild has just introduced its new 300 Series – which promises to capture that quintessential Guild acoustic guitar tone at a more accessible price point.

There are currently two dreadnought and two OM-style acoustic guitars available – all of which feature a solid top and laminate back and sides.

