Guild just dropped some of the most affordable guitars it has ever produced – and these $300 models are keenly spec'd, too

Guild has just introduced its new 300 Series – which promises to capture that quintessential Guild acoustic guitar tone at a more accessible price point.

There are currently two dreadnought and two OM-style acoustic guitars available – all of which feature a solid top and laminate back and sides.

The D-320 features a solid mahogany top, with mahogany back, and sides while the D-340 employs a solid spruce top, and mahogany back and sides.

With the OM-320 and the OM-340, Guild guarantees a shape that “will be immediately familiar to players desiring a comfortable, midsized acoustic.” The former is all-mahogany, while the latter pairs a solid spruce top construction with mahogany back and sides.

Premium features for both the dreadnought and OM models include a rosewood fingerboard and bridge, Guild Vintage 16 open gear tuners, black binding with a matching tortoise pickguard, and a comfortable C-shaped neck.

All models come in an open-pore natural satin finish for “maximum resonance” and style versatility.

Commenting on the $299.99 price tag – which is considerably less than the typical Guild guitar – Guild's Product Manager, Nick Beach says, “We are always thrilled to bring the quality and heritage that Guild acoustic guitars are beloved for to a new audience of players. But, for this release, we are especially happy about the opportunity to offer players these attributes at a new level of affordability.”

For more information, head to Guild.