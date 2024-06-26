“The M Concert body shape has stood the test of time for nearly 70 years”: Guild’s M-260E Deluxe brings one of acoustic guitar’s most iconic designs – and USA features – to a new $599 model

By
published

The Guild M-260E's body design was crafted with fingerstyle guitarists in mind

A photo of the Guild M-260E Deluxe Archback acoustic guitar against a white background in a room setting
(Image credit: Guild Guitars)

Guild has introduced the Guild M-260E Deluxe Archback, a modern take on the company's classic “M” design that harks back to 1957. Equipped with premium upgrades, Guild promises the new model is the definition of “stage-ready”.

At first glance, the “M” design takes after the brand's flagship USA-made M-20, with a shorter 24.75" scale length plus smaller body dimensions, making it more playable for fingerstyle guitar players and guitarists with a smaller frame.

Image 1 of 2
The Guild M-260E Deluxe Archback (Front)
(Image credit: Guild Guitars)

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Janelle Borg
Janelle Borg

Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.