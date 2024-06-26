“The M Concert body shape has stood the test of time for nearly 70 years”: Guild’s M-260E Deluxe brings one of acoustic guitar’s most iconic designs – and USA features – to a new $599 model

The Guild M-260E's body design was crafted with fingerstyle guitarists in mind
Guild has introduced the Guild M-260E Deluxe Archback, a modern take on the company's classic “M” design that harks back to 1957. Equipped with premium upgrades, Guild promises the new model is the definition of “stage-ready”.
At first glance, the “M” design takes after the brand's flagship USA-made M-20, with a shorter 24.75" scale length plus smaller body dimensions, making it more playable for fingerstyle guitar players and guitarists with a smaller frame.
It also features Guild's signature back arching, which, according to Guild, produces a “deeper and contoured body chamber that increases projection” and delivers a “surprisingly powerful voice.”
Moreover, the new model features a “deluxe” trim package that Guild guarantees is a step up from specs of the standard 200 series.
This includes a gloss body with satin neck, a solid spruce top with striped ebony back and sides, a real bone nut and saddle, a bound rosewood fingerboard, mother-of-pearl headstock and rosette inlay, and Guild Vintage 18 Open Gear tuning machines.
The volume and tone come by way of Guild's Fishman-designed GT-1 pickup system, with the controls conveniently mounted inside the sound hole for easier access. Finally, the guitar comes in an Edge Burst finish only.
Priced at $599, the Guild M-260E is now available from all Guild partner retailers. For more information about this new model, visit Guild.
