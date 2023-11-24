The Guild Starfire is a seriously underrated semi-hollow – but you'll need to be quick to save $600 because this Black Friday deal is already close to selling out

Guild is easily one of the most underrated guitar makers around, so we already had the brand earmarked going in to Black Friday, just to see if there’d be any unmissable deals – and we’ve hit the jackpot: Sweetwater are offering up to $600 off a range of Guild Starfire semi-hollow electric guitars.

As far as discounts go, $600 off is very, very generous (one of the best Black Friday guitar deals we've seen so far, no less) especially for a guitar of the Starfire’s caliber. Indeed, Guild has had something of a resurgence this year with a wealth of uber-desirable affordable offsets, the new US-made Standard Series acoustics and Kim Thayil’s signature guitar.

But as far as Guild’s electrics are concerned, it’s the semi-hollow Starfire – vouched for by the likes of Robben Ford and Buddy Guy – that is often seen as the pick of the brand’s bunch.

With that in mind, a quintet of Starfires of varying finishes, string configurations and hardware options have had their prices slashed on Sweetwater, including a classy-as-hell Starfire IV Semi-Hollow (in a choice of Natural, Vintage Sunburst or Emerald Green finishes) and a Shoreline Mist Starfire IV-12 12-string, all for $899 a piece.

For those looking for something with a bit more visual pizzazz, a fifth and final Starfire IV – with a Cherry Red finish and ornate Harp Tailpiece – is also currently available for $899.

Guild Starfire IV: Was: $1,399 , now $899

Save up to $600 on five Guild Starfire models over at Sweetwater. These guitars are seriously underrated at the best of times, so $899 for each is a really great deal. They've each got '60s-voiced LB-1 humbuckers for Golden Era tones, and are uber-playable thanks to their three-piece U-profile necks and thinline maple bodies. Oh, and they look drop dead gorgeous, too.

Despite having some notable champions, the Guild Starfire is often slept on, and is all too often overlooked in favor of some far pricier, trendier big name alternatives (think the Gibson ES-335, Epiphone Casino or D’Angelico Premier DC).

But for our two cents the Starfire easily holds its own against the competition (perhaps even exceeds them), so $600 off makes for a pretty unmissable bargain in our books, especially if you’re all about semi-hollow deals this Black Friday.

Across the board, you can expect to find LB-1 Little Buckers – a hum-cancelling pickup design heralding from the 1960s that sits between a single-coil and humbucker tones – as well maple bodies, three-piece maple/mahogany necks, and 22-fret rosewood fingerboards.

Aside from the fact it's also infinitely playable thanks to a thinline body size, slightly shorter 24.75" scale length, 9.5" fingerboard radius, and vintage soft-U neck profile, the Starfire quite simply looks the part. That double-cut body and dual f-hole build is absolutely timeless, and something about that angular Guild pickguard just looks right.

As mentioned above, a few options are available. Three come equipped with TOM-style bridges and Stopbar tailpieces, one is setup for 12 strings, and another offers a Harp tailpiece, just for some extra aesthetic points.

So, if you’re in the market for a top-notch semi-hollow guitar this Cyber Weekend – or looking to satiate your thirst for a ES-335-style instrument – you’d be hard pressed to find a better option than this here Guild.

