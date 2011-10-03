Guitar Center Launches Artist Discovery Program for Unsigned Singer-Songwriters

Today, Guitar Center announced its Guitar Center Singer-Songwriter contest, an artist-discovery program that aims to find the nation’s best unsigned singer-songwriter.

Guitar Center will provide unsigned artists with a prize package including recording three songs with Grammy award-winning producer John Shanks, whose resume boasts 60 million records sold, 43 No. 1 singles and 67 No. 1 albums with artists including Sheryl Crow, Colbie Caillat, Kelly Clarkson, Keith Urban, Melissa Etheridge, Bon Jovi and Alanis Morissette; plus recording time at Converse Rubber Tracks studio and $10,000 in cash.

The full prize list includes:

Three-song EP with Grammy Award-winning producer John Shanks

$10,000 cash

Studio time at Converse Rubber Tracks studio in New York City

New gear from Fender, Taylor, Shure and Ernie Ball

Worldwide distribution from TuneCore including Free Album, Music Video and Global Songwriting Service.

“Often the only thing standing between a great artist and their dreams is an opportunity,” says Dustin Hinz, director of music and entertainment marketing at Guitar Center. “Guitar Center Singer-Songwriter is another way we continue to deliver on our ongoing commitment of providing unsigned artists with opportunities they need to be discovered.”

“I’m thrilled to be able to help Guitar Center give a potentially career-altering opportunity to an unsigned artist,” says Shanks. “Helping an artist hone their sound is something I relish as a producer, and I can’t wait to see what the winner has to offer.” The winner will have the incredible opportunity of working with as accomplished a producer as Shanks. His multiple Grammy wins, millions of records sold, and hundreds of top albums and singles speak to his prowess, and as Sheryl Crow says, “John knows how to make stuff sound like it belongs on the radio.”

Partners for Guitar Center Singer-Songwriter include Shure, Fender, Taylor, Ernie Ball, TuneCore, Converse, ASCAP, Filter Magazine and Whooznxt.