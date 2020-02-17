Guitar Center President's Day Sale: save 15% off G&L's Limited Edition Tribute ASAT Classic Bluesboy

Today is President’s Day and, whatever your political persuasion, the celebrations bring with them a bunch of great discounts on guitar gear. One of our favorites in the Guitar Center President's Day Sale is this deal on a limited-edition G&L Tribute ASAT Classic Bluesboy.

This particular G&L, in classy Turquoise Mist finish, usually sells for $449.99, but enter the code PRES15 at the checkout and that price drops to just $382.49 with the 15% discount applied.

This guitar was massively popular when it was discounted during Cyber Weekend last year. In fact, it sold out in most places, if you’re thinking of grabbing this bargain, you'd better act fast!

This classic-looking single-cut boasts an Alnico humbucker in the neck and a single-coil bridge pickup, perfect for Keith Richards-esque tones.

Its hard-rock maple neck is kitted out with a classic C shape and satin finish, which makes for playability to suit just about every player, while the hardtail bridge with six brass saddles aids tuning stability.

But that’s not all: there are loads of other products available as part of the 15% discount promotion, while other guitar gear is available with as much as 40% discount! The sale continues from now through to February 18.

More President’s Day guitar savings