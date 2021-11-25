Guitar Center's big brand Black Friday sale has landed - prices slashed on everything from Fender to Martin

It’s fair to say the Black Friday guitar deals are in full swing with all the major music retailers unveiling their sales this week - and the latest tasty sale comes from the folks over at Guitar Center. From now until 29 November you can bag 15% off qualifying orders of $199 or more with code blackfriday15 and until 28 November Guitar Center is also offering individual discounts on a number of products across their site.

As you’d expect, this mega Black Friday sale sees discounts applied to all of your favorite brands, with savings to be had on everything from the exotic ebony topped Martin GPC X Series acoustic guitar, the fierce Schecter C-6 Elite, the ultra-classy Harmony Juno and so much more, including amps, effects and accessories. We can say with confidence that, no matter your playing style or tonal preference you are sure to find a deal to get your heart racing.

We’ve spent some time scouring this sale for what we believe are the best deals and you can check them out below.

Fender Player Stratocaster: $824.99 Fender Player Stratocaster: $824.99 , now $699.99

We absolutely love a shell-pink Strat - and we love them even more when they are on sale! Right now you can save a whopping $125 off the amazingly popular Fender Player Stratocaster at Guitar Center.

Martin GPC X Series Macassar Ebony Top: 15% off Martin GPC X Series Macassar Ebony Top: 15% off

Okay, this isn’t exactly what you think of when you think of Martin, but this Macassar Ebony Topped GPC will most certainly turn heads at the next open mic night. The Grand Performace body design gives you greater access to the top frets and the tapered neck profile is effortless to play.

Harmony Juno: Save 15% with code blackfriday15 Harmony Juno: Save 15% with code blackfriday15

This Harmony Juno is a big hit with us at Guitar World, we have fallen in love with its elegant looks, simplistic control layout, fabulous pickups, and stunning color options - and with 15% off you really can’t go wrong.

ESP LTD 401 Viper: Save 15% with code blackfriday15 ESP LTD 401 Viper: Save 15% with code blackfriday15

The Viper is the meaner, angrier cousin of the humble SG, designed for players who want a more aggressive take on the classic. This sage green LTD means business with its Seymour Duncan JB and ‘59 pickups, 3-piece mahogany body, pau ferro fingerboard and striking good looks.

Epiphone ES-335 Traditional Pro: $599 Epiphone ES-335 Traditional Pro: $599 , $479

The ES-335 is a blues-rock icon, and with that fame comes an eye-watering price tag. Luckily the Epiphone has you covered with the Epiphone ES-335 Traditional Pro. This budget-friendly hollowbody features a set of Alnico Classic Pro humbuckers and comes in the very rare - and gorgeous - Inverness Green finish.

Epiphone Dove Studio Ltd Ed: $459.99 Epiphone Dove Studio Ltd Ed: $459.99 , $389.99

With its ornate pickguard, imposing size, and classy appointments, the Epiphone Dove is already an absolutely stunning guitar, throw in a brilliant white finish, and it takes this instrument to a whole new level. Featuring the Fishman Sonitone pickup, this acoustic sounds just as good as it looks.

