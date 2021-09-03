Guitar Gabby premieres new video for grungy single The Dead Pool

Guitar Gabby – singer, songwriter, guitarist, manager, lawyer and leader of BIPOC female collective The TxLips Band – today premieres her new video for The Dead Pool, taken from last year’s Musicology record.

The track smolders with alt-rock intensity, driven by punchy powerchords and Gabby’s vocal, delay-laden leads. Yet while her playing sounds triumphant, the track originated from a darker place, the guitarist reveals.

“I wrote the song in 2011 about a relationship I was in,” Gabby recalls. “I felt the separation coming and the toxic energy that was swirling around me, but I wasn’t sure how to handle it at the time. I remember feeling the anxiety, the angst, and the need to get the frustration and confusion out so I picked up my guitar, a pen and paper and wrote: ‘I'm lying dead in your head tonight.’

“As I continued to grow, I began to realize that the theme of ‘separation’ can be different for everyone and can be relevant across many stages of life and I wanted to bring that aspect of the song to the listeners. No matter who you are, where you are in life, regardless of the things or people around you that may make you feel ‘dead inside’, you are not alone and I want to encourage the listeners to find that deep internal strength and push through to the other side.”

Given the track’s ’90s-inspired sonic approach, it seems appropriate that Gabby used a DigiTech Grunge pedal to track its gritty chords, bolstering the tones with Logic plugins.

An Ibanez RG120 and Neon Green ESP LTD M-50 FR appear on the song’s original recording, but 2021 saw Gabby sign up as a PRS endorsee – and her latest squeeze, an SE Custom 24-08 in Eriza Verde, appears in the video.

“I love being with PRS not just because of the amazing quality of their guitars, but also because of the relationship they cultivate for all artists endorsed with them,” Gabby enthuses.

“They care about me as an artist, they care about the things I am contributing to the industry for the current and future generations of BIPOC rockstars and they want to be a part of that change. I am thankful to be part of the PRS family.”

(Image credit: Dionne McDonald)

It looks set to be a busy rest of 2021, too, as Gabby and the TxLips will appear in imminent Netflix flick The Harder They Fall, directed by Jeymes Samuel, aka The Bullitts. And there’s plenty more to come.

“We’re getting ready to get back into the studio to work on my next EP project and some virtual performances that will accompany,” she explains. “While the pandemic has consisted of many changes for us, we are pivoting with it all and looking forward to what 2022 brings for Guitar Gabby & The TxLips Band!”

For more information, head over to Guitar Gabby and The TxLips Band.