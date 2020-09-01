Guitar Rig 6 Pro has finally been announced

Back in 2011, Native Instruments introduced Guitar Rig 5 Pro, which quickly became one of the foremost amp-modeling and effects plugins on the market. And now, nine years later, the company has finally seen fit to update its long-serving software – meet Guitar Rig 6 Pro.

On the face of it, the number one change is the updated HD interface, which promises color coding and faster navigation – and, let’s be honest, it looks a lot nicer than the old GR5 layout.

Sonically, the key update is the addition of Native Instruments’ Intelligent Circuit Modeling, which uses machine-learning tech to reproduce hardware nuances – in essence, NI promises “added depth and realism”, with the added bonus of enabling the company to update effects and amps more often.

Three new amps have been added – the clean-focused Chicago, boutique Marshall-style Fire Breather and vintage-voiced Bass Invader – as well as the Richard Z. Kruspe-developed Rammfire amp, which was previously only available as a separate purchase.

(Image credit: Native Instruments)

The company is also promising improved cabinet sounds, with OwnHammer and Sigma Audio onboard to provide impulse responses – very good news indeed.

Rather than introduce new, guitar-specific effects, NI has drawn on its wider resources to comprehensively expand the original’s 54-strong complement of FX, incorporating a number of crushing, modulation, reverb and compressor effects from Komplete and Softube.

From launch, Guitar Rig 6 Pro will come with presets from Yvette Young, Tim Lefebvre, Pete Thorn, Zola Jesus, and Butch Vig, with more promised for the future.

Guitar Rig 6 Pro is available from October 1 2020 for $199/£179 (full version), while existing Guitar Pro users can upgrade for $99/£89.

For more information, head to Native Instruments.