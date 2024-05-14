Slayer's Kerry King and the 30 greatest New Jersey guitarists of all time – only in the new Guitar World

As you can tell from the prize-winning photo below, Kerry King recently visited Guitar World’s NYC studio.



We offered him some mediocre coffee, shot the breeze and – oh, yeah! – shot a bunch of photos, one of which graces our July 2024 cover (King’s first GW cover appearance since November 2015).



King – a native (and longtime) SoCal guy – is now a very happy Manhattanite, which is great news for us, since NYC cover shoots are so rare. Do you have any idea how many American rock stars live in either Nashville or California these days? Anyway, welcome to NYC, Kerry. Let’s grab an everything bagel at Zabar’s!



And speaking of local stuff, you’ll probably notice that we decided to spotlight the 30 all-time greatest New Jersey guitarists in this issue – New Jersey, as in the neighboring state to the west (and south).



Why New Jersey, you ask? Hey, what can I say? I was born in the same maternity ward as Al Di Meola, and I'd bet $3.57 that Claydes “Charles” Smith, Al Caiola and Frank Infante were born there too. I even went to the same high school as Infante... But don’t worry, California, New York, Michigan (and many other states) – we’ll get there!

Anyway, here's what we've got in this issue!



>>>Slayer co-founder Kerry King returns from the ashes with From Hell I Rise, the highly anticipated debut album from his eponymous new all-star band. He also addresses the end of Slayer, this year’s surprise reunion shows, his gear endorsements throughout the decades and his chemistry with guitarist Phil Demmel.



>>>The 30 greatest New Jersey guitarists of all time – including Zakk Wylde, Les Paul, Al Di Meola, Ernie Isley, Jim Babjak and several other first and last names!



>>>Annie Clark – aka St. Vincent – discusses her single-minded pursuit of raw emotions and sonic perfection and how she served as “judge, jury and executioner” on her new, self-produced album.



>>>From Cuts Like a Knife to Summer of ’69, Canadian guitar great Keith Scott discusses the gear and solos that have fueled Bryan Adams’ music for more than 40 years.



>>>Texas guitar great David Grissom debuts his new GW column, Lone Star Evolution.



>>>Cedric Burnside, grandson of Mississippi bluesman R.L. Burnside, professes his Hill Country Love.



>>>In the first installment of The Gear Hunter, find out how a doctor – who also sidelined in designing suits for firefighters – wound up creating Cream Guitars, one of the most groundbreaking new brands in our industry.



This issue – aka the gray-yet-thrilling July 2024 issue of Guitar World – is available right here, right now.

But wait, there's also this other stuff!

We have new interviews with the Dandy Warhols' Courtney Taylor-Taylor and Peter Holmström, Vito Bratta (who revisits his classic September 1983 GW cover), Larissa Liveir, the Pineapple Thief's Bruce Soord, UFO's Vinnie Moore (who shows off his pedalboard) and the Gun Club's Kid Congo Powers, who discusses the band's 1984 album, The Las Vegas Story.



We also chat with Manuel Gardner Fernandes, Tristan Auman and Martin Miller.



Gear-wise, besides our Blackstar feature, we explore the history and allure of vintage Danelectro Shorthorn guitars and review the following pedals:



>>>MXR Joshua Tree Ambient Echo

>>>Keeley Electronics Angry Orange, Blues Disorder and Super Rodent

>>>Line 6 HX One

>>>Danelectro Nichols 1966 fuzz

>>>DigiTech SDRUM Strummable Drums.



We have new columns by Joe Bonamassa, Andy Timmons and Andy Aledort (and let's not forget David Grissom's new column), plus transcriptions of the Who's Pure and Easy, Jackson Browne's Running on Empty and Foo Fighters' Best of You.



