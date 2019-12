If you think the teaching going on at Musicians Institute is anything but cutting edge, we invite you to check out the video below and rethink your position.

That's MI Guitar Program Director Jude Gold doing a rendition of the classic dance track "Funkytown," making use of his "spank guitar" technique -- think of it as slapping and popping for guitar.

Gold teaches this technique and more in his "Slap, Pop and Beyond" course at MI.