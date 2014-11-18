Guitarist Phil X Demos Yamaha THR10C Amp — Video

In the video below, guitarist Phil X demos and discusses why he likes low-gain, boutique amps—like the ones modeled by the Yamaha THR10C.

From the company:

THR10C takes the personal-amp concept to a new level of audio fidelity. The finest tube amps respond to a player’s every touch—with picking dynamics and playing style adding as much to the tone as your guitar and pickups.

Using Yamaha’s exclusive VCM (Virtual Circuitry Modelling) technology, THR10C perfectly recreates the unmistakable response and dynamics that only a boutique tube combo can provide.

For more about the THR10C, visit yamaha.com.