Guns N' Roses Land at No. 3 Position on Billboard Top 200 Chart

When the Billboard charts were revealed this week, there was a bit of a surprise on the Top 200 chart.

After having their Greatest Hits album put on sale for just $.25 due to an apparently pricing war between Google Play and Amazon, Guns N' Roses landed in the No. 3 spot on the chart, with the album moved more than 84,000 copies last week.

Guns N' Roses will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame next month in Cleveland, Ohio.

While rumor has it that all members of the original lineup will be present, the consensus opinion from Axl, Duff, Steven, Matt and Slash is, "We don't know what's going to happen."

A Tweet sent out under the account of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame event coordinator Paul Shaffer two weeks ago stated that the band would indeed be performing, although he later denied that the Tweet came from him.