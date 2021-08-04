Guns N' Roses perform reworked version of rare, unreleased song, Silkworms

Guns N' Roses are back on tour, and aside from all the classics from their sprawling catalogue – you know, stuff like Sweet Child O' Mine, Paradise City and Welcome to the Jungle – the hard rock titans are adding some newer and lesser-known cuts to their setlist.

Over the weekend, Axl Rose and co took to the stage at Hersheypark Stadium in Pennsylvania, during which they debuted a raucous cover of The Stooges' 1969 debut single, I Wanna Be Your Dog.

And during their August 3 show at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts, the band resurfaced Silkworms – now known as Absurd – an unreleased track that came from the sessions for 2008's Chinese Democracy.

Introducing the song, Axl Rose said: “Some of you might have heard this under another name, but this is really kind of absurd to try this.” Check out the performance below.

Chinese Democracy was notable for the introduction of more electronic influences to GNR's sound, though said influences were largely absent from the recent performance of Absurd.

Supporting GNR on the current tour are Mammoth WVH, who recently released their self-titled debut album. With only a handful of live performances under their belts prior to the tour, this marks a pretty stratospheric touring debut for the Wolfgang Van Halen-fronted outfit.

Following the first show of the tour at Pennsylvania's Hersheypark Stadium, Wolfgang wrote: “Thanks to everyone in the Guns N' Roses camp for having us out. It's an absolute honor to be here.”

Guns N' Roses' tour continues tomorrow (August 5) at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, and runs until October 3 with a double show at Hollywood, Florida's Hard Rock Live Arena. Check out the full list of dates below: