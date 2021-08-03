Guns N' Roses cover The Stooges' I Wanna Be Your Dog at their first show in 16 months

Guns N' Roses performed their first show in 16 months over the weekend, which included a raucous cover of The Stooges' 1969 debut single, I Wanna Be Your Dog.

Appearing at Hersheypark Stadium in Pennsylvania on Saturday (July 31), the rock 'n' roll juggernaut delighted a crowd of 30,000 fans with a string of hits from their sprawling catalogue – including Welcome to the Jungle, November Rain, Paradise City and Sweet Child O' Mine – as well as covers of Wings' Live and Let Die and Velvet Revolver's Slither.

Check out footage of the band performing I Wanna Be Your Dog – with bassist Duff McKagan handling lead vocal duties and Slash ripping on a Gibson Firebird – below.

Supporting was Wolfgang Van Halen's Mammoth WVH, who played a string of tracks from their self-titled debut – which dropped earlier this year. Among the group's setlist was Distance, an emotional track dedicated to Wolfgang's father, Eddie Van Halen. Mammoth WVH are set to join GNR for the remainder of the tour, apart from the scheduled show at BottleRock Napa Valley in California on September 4.

Writing on social media after the gig, Wolfgang said: “First show with GNR down! Hershey was incredible. Thanks to everyone in the Guns N' Roses camp for having us out. It's an absolute honor to be here.”

The tour continues today (August 3) at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts, and runs until October 3 with a double show at the Hard Rock Live Arena in Hollywood, Florida. See below for a full list of dates.

Sat Jul 31 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium*

Tue Aug 03 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park

Thu Aug 05 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

Sun Aug 08 – Detroit, MI – Comerica Park

Wed Aug 11 – Fargo, ND – FargoDome

Fri Aug 13 – Missoula, MT – Washington-Grizzly Stadium

Mon Aug 16 – Commerce City, CO – DICK'S Sporting Goods Park

Thu Aug 19 – Los Angeles, CA – Banc of California Stadium

Sun Aug 22 – Portland, OR – Moda Center*

Wed Aug 25 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center at San Jose*

Fri Aug 27 – Las Vegas, NV – Venue to be announced*

Mon Aug 30 – Phoenix, AZ – Phoenix Suns Arena*

Wed Sep 01 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center*

Sat Sep 04 – Napa, CA – BottleRock Napa Valley^

Wed Sep 08 – Indianapolis, IN – Lucas Oil Stadium

Sat Sep 11 – Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena*

Sun Sep 12 – Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena*

Thu Sep 16 – Chicago, IL – Wrigley Field

Sat Sep 18 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheater | Summerfest

Tue Sep 21 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center*

Thu Sep 23 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center*

Sun Sep 26 – Baltimore, MD – Royal Farms Arena*

Wed Sep 29 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena*

Sat Oct 02 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live Arena*

Sun Oct 03 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live Arena*