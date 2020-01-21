GW live at NAMM 2020: Did Keeley Electronics' Eccos delay/looper live up to the hype?

NAMM 2020: Though first announced a full two years ago, at the 2018 NAMM show, Keeley Electronics' Eccos delay/looper pedal is only now being released to the public.

So, why the 'delay'? (I'll show myself out now.) According to Robert Keeley himself, though the long-awaited, highly-anticipated pedal eclipsed his "wildest dreams," he needed "some more time to finish a couple sounds and features I want included in the product. It has to be perfect. I know you and all other guitar players will be amazed at what a musical instrument it is."

With that kind of an introduction, we simply had to stop by the Keeley booth and see if the pedal would live up to its already-formidable reputation. While there, we were even able to get Keeley himself to give us a tour of sorts of the pedal.

You can check it out above. Be sure to also head to our NAMM hub to keep abreast of the latest news from the show.