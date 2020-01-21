GW live at NAMM 2020: KV331 shows off the Synthmaster One - a universal cross-platform software synthesizer

NAMM 2020: If you're a guitarist who's serious about acquiring a synthesizer, KV331’s SynthMaster One isn't a bad place to start.

A two-oscillator polyphonic wavetable synth featuring a single-screen interface and 500 presets, the SynthMaster One might not be the most simple machine in the world, but it offers an incredible world of sounds for all musicians.

Curious about its capabilities, we stopped by the KV331 booth to learn more about this intricate instrument, and see a demonstration of a few of its many, many varieties of sounds.

You can check the demo out above, and be sure to take a look at our other NAMM coverage for more sweet new gear.