GW live at NAMM 2020: Watch Fishman's innovative new PowerTap Earth and PowerTap Infinity pickup systems get taken to dizzying heights

NAMM 2020: Fishman recently unveiled the PowerTap Earth and PowerTap Infinity acoustic guitar pickup systems, which will exist under the company's new pickup family, PowerTap.

PowerTap takes Fishman's famous Rare Earth and Matrix Infinity pickups and pairs them with the brand new Tap pickup. The Tap attaches just under the bridge on the inside of the guitar, capturing percussive elements and natural dynamics without the risk of feedback, and allowing guitarists to achieve a whole new spectrum of ambience and texture.

The new systems will work extremely well for percussive players like Marcin Patrzalek, who shows us in this video exactly what they can achieve.

For more information on the PowerTap line, head to Fishman.

