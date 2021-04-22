Hagerman unveils the tube-amp-in-pedal One Watter

Hagerman Amplification launched its pedal line in 2019 with two designs, the Overdrive and the Boost.

Since then the Honolulu-based company has added several new designs to its growing range, and has just unveiled the One Watter, essentially a tube amp in a pedal.

Boasting just one watt of output power, the pedal’s clean channel employs a 12AY7 tube for gain driving a 12BH7 (paralleled sections) running single-ended into an oversized output transformer.

The boost channel, meanwhile, operates an EF86 pentode for “extra gain and chime.”

(Image credit: Hagerman Amplification)

The One Watter can drive any eight or 16 ohm speaker cabinet, and controls on tap are volume, bass, treble and gain, with footswitches for power and boost.

The One Watter is available for $439, and Hagerman suggests the pedal will best be of service in low-level, practice-at-home conditions.

For more information or to pick one up, head to Hag Amps.