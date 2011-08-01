Halo Custom Guitars Release MIDI Guitar with Humbuckers

Halo Custom Guitar have announced a new line of guitars based on their Morbus model, which feature Piezo pickups and MIDI capabilities. The instrument will allow musicians to control a wide range of sounds through their guitar, including drums, piano, acoustic guitar, and more.

“We chose the Morbus model for our first MIDI capable guitars for several key reasons. First, the design is widely accepted for all styles of music. Second, it is extremely well balanced, making it perfect for musicians in the studio or on the stage,” stated Jeff Lee, General Manager with Halo Custom Guitars.

The guitar should prove a valuable composition tool for guitarists wanting to write for multiple instruments without necessarily having to step out of their comfort zones.

For more information, head to Halo's website.