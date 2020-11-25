Hamstead Soundworks offers up an all-in-one tone-shaping solution with the Zenith EQ, compressor and boost pedal

British Boutique pedal builder Hamstead Soundworks has unveiled an all-in-one EQ, boost and compressor pedal, the Zenith.

It features an active three-band EQ with a switchable mid frequency (between 500Hz, 800Hz and 1.2KHz) and three-way bell-shaped Q factor that ranges in steepness level. Each of the treble, middle and bass controls feature ±15dB of gain.

The compression circuit is relatively simple, with a very fast attack and a medium/long release time. The unit's Blend control allows users to dial the feel of the compression by increasing or decreasing sustain.

In terms of boost, the pedal offers up to ±20dB of what the company calls “completely clean and transparent gain”.

Perhaps the coolest feature of this little stompbox is the inclusion of Secret Switching. The first of Hamstead's pedals to boast the feature, the Zenith allows players to use its OptoKick footswitch to use the EQ and compression circuits completely independent of one another.

When the footswitch is held down, the Zenith enters a programming mode with five switching options: Standard (both on/both off), Flip/Flop (select between the two effects), Comp always on, EQ always on, and Cycle.

The pedal even features a Circuit Order switch, which allows players to place the EQ either before, after, or in parallel with the compression circuit.

The Zenith is available now to preorder for $349/£279/€319. For more information, head over to Hamstead Soundworks.