Hank3 Announces Third Leg of US Tour, Starting August 10

Hank3 has announced a third leg of his U.S. tour.

The next leg of the tour kicks off August 10 in Fort Worth, Texas, at the Rail Club and will blaze through several western states up until September 4, when it comes to a stop in Boulder, Colorado, at the Boulder Theater.

See below for all current tour dates, and stay tuned for updates.

In 2011, Hank3 released four new records simultaneously -- Ghost to a Ghost/Guttertown, Attention Deficit Domination and 3 Bar Ranch Cattle Callin -- through his own label, Hank3 Records.

HANK3 TOUR DATES:

8/10 – Ft. Worth, TX @ Rail Club

8/11 – Austin, TX @ Emos

8/14 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater

8/15 – Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theater

8/17 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst

8/18 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues

8/19 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

8/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ House of Blues

8/24 – San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom

8/25 – Reno, NV @ Knitting Factory

8/29 – Missoula, MT @ Wilma Theater

8/30 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory

9/3 – Salt Lake City. UT @ Club Vegas

9/4 – Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theater

For more information on Hank3, visit hank3.com.