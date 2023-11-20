Cheap guitars just got even cheaper - save big on our pick of Harley Benton guitars and pedals this Black Friday

Black Friday is still a few days away, but as a dedicated gearhound, you'll already know that the deals start to flow long before the Turkey gets basted. That's certainly no different this year, as European music retailer Thomann - one of our first stops on the Black Friday discount trail - is already applying some heavy discounts to its Harley Benton brand.

Thomann's Cyberweek sale starts today, and the Harley Benton offers cover everything from acoustics and hybrid guitars through to affordable replicas of classic models (including this insanely low-priced HB-35 semi-acoustic), and contemporary electrics such as the Harley Benton Fusion III HSH Roasted.

Effects are included too, with some killer deals on Harley Benton's 'Double' series pedals, as well as its DNA multi-FX units. We've trawled through the entire Cyberweek sale list to bring you the Harley Benton deals we think are the no-brainers, and at these prices we think they're going to be popular.

Harley Benton Fusion-III HSH Roasted: £349 , £263

Wowzers! Just have a look at that spec sheet. Harley Benton's Fusion-III HSH Roasted in Trans Flame Cherry has been marked down by off its original price by almost £100! This versatile double-cut with a bound body features a roasted maple neck and fingerboard, 22 stainless steel frets, and third-party appointments including a Wilkinson 50IIK vibrato, and a Graph Tech TUSQ XL nut. The H-S-H pickup configuration (Roswell HAF humbuckers and an S74 single coil) is wired to a five-way switch, plus those humbuckers can be split via the push/pull tone pot making this guitar a bargain workhorse for all kinds of styles.

Harley Benton HB-35 BK Vintage: Was £175 , now £148

When it comes to Jazz, blues, rock 'n' roll and classic rock, a semi-acoustic is a formidable instrument. Harley Benton’s affordable version of the most common semi of all delivers in all the right places, and you can get it today for well under £150. It's got a classic maple body with a feedback-fighting mahogany centre block, and keeping with tradition, it’s fitted with dual humbuckers, 2x volume and 2x tone controls and a Tune-O-Matic-style hardtail bridge. The discounted price applies to the black finish, which also happens to be one of our favorites thanks to its universal appeal.

Harley Benton CLA-15M SolidWood: £259 , now £225

Plenty of people pick up an affordable acoustic as a campfire/sofa strummer, reserving a higher-spec guitar for more serious use. Well, now you can do both with one guitar because this impressive Harley Benton Auditorium model is packing an all-solid construction (solid Okoume top, back and sides) that will sound great in any application. Other features include a 643mm scale length, antique copper tuners and a bone nut and saddle. The whole thing looks stunning in the Natural Matte finish, too.

Harley Benton Hybrid Steel NT: Was £349 , now £307

This 'hybrid' electric/acoustic delivers magnetic electric tones as well as genuine acoustic guitar sounds. Taking its visual styling from some much more expensive, US-made hybrids, the slimline body features solid African mahogany with a solid spruce top, and there's a rosewood fingerboard too. Electronically, it's equipped with a magnetic single coil pickup for the electric tones and an under-saddle piezo for the acoustic side. You can blend between the two with the on-board controls, making this an extremely interesting guitar for not-a-lot-of-money.