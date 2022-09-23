Harley Benton expands sub-$220 guitar range with stealthy JA-Baritone and classic TE-69 Thinline models

Champion of affordable guitar gear Harley Benton has hit yet another home run with the unveiling of two all-new electric guitars: the vintage TE-69L Tele-style model and none-more-black JA-Baritone.

It's the latter guitar that is going to be particularly appealing, as it looks to be Benton's own take on the discontinued Squier Vintage Modified Baritone Jazzmaster – a cult classic popularized by UK metal outfit Loathe that became one of the most valuable Squier guitars of all time.

Both are worthy additions to the company’s range of sub-$500 electric guitars, with each costing less than $220. In fact, at the time of writing, the JA-Baritone is the cheapest Harley Benton baritone that money can buy, according to stockist Thomann.

Specifically, the semi-hollow TE-69TL weighs in at $215, with a host of impressive specs to boot – including a caramelized Canadian maple neck and ash body – while the stealthy long-scale JA-Baritone carries a price tag of $196.

Read on for a deep-dive into Harley Benton’s latest instruments.

Harley Benton JA-Baritone

Currently the cheapest Harley Benton baritone on Thomann – its closest competitor is the $241 Baritone-7 SBK – the JA-Baritone couldn’t get more stealthy if it tried. The gloss black finish is strapped to a poplar body, which is complemented by a dark purple heart fingerboard, black pickguard and black hardware.

Elsewhere, the 30”-scale six-string sports a bolt-on Canadian flame hard maple neck, 21 medium jumbo frets, ornate block inlays and an oddly specific 12.008” radius, as well as a WSC Hipshot-style hardtail bridge and vintage style tuners.

Capping things off are two P-90 pickups, which can be honed using the three-way switch and master volume and tone parameters, and a gnarly offset body shape.

Harley Benton TE-69TL

Joining the above is the TE-69TL, a far more vintage-inspired offering that combines a semi-hollow ash body, bolt-on caramelized Canadian maple neck and 22-fret maple fingerboard into what is arguably Harley Benton’s best-looking TE model to date.

The spec sheet also has room for a hardtail bridge and die-cast tuners, with the electronic department featuring two Roswell Alnico single-coils, a three-way selector switch and master volume and tone control knobs.

Due to its thinline construction, the TE-60TL seeks to supply a “silky, responsive” playability, with its natural ash finish and light wood aesthetics aiming to pair such sounds with a suitably old-school vibe.

To find out more about each guitar, head over to Harley Benton.