Harley Benton launches affordable Exotic Wood Custom range of acoustic guitars

Harley Benton has unveiled its latest line of affordable six-string offerings, the all-new Exotic Wood Custom catalog of acoustic guitars.

The models, which the guitar giant says are suitable for beginners and practiced players alike, promise "sumptuous looks, rich tones and phenomenal value for money".

Arriving in Grand Auditorium, Dreadnought and Parlor body shapes, the ornate new additions to the Harley Benton lineup boast a choice of either koa, flamed koa or java tops.

As well as aiming to serve up sophisticated aesthetics, the variety of top woods aims to deliver distinct tonal qualities between models. While the solid koa and flame koa versions are said to offer more vibrant sounds, the laminate java top seeks to provide snappy, crisp tones with rich sustain and "vivacious response".

Image 1 of 3 Harley Benton CLA-15CE Flame Koa Exotic (Image credit: Harley Benton) Image 2 of 3 Harley Benton CLA-15CE Java Exotic (Image credit: Harley Benton) Image 3 of 3 Harley Benton CLA-15CE Koa Exotic (Image credit: Harley Benton)

Aside from the different body shapes and wood tops, the guitars share a series of similar features, including a mahogany body with scalloped x-bracing, a mahogany C-shape neck with a dual action truss rod, and a pau ferro fretboard with acrylic pearl inlays.

Other universal features include a pau ferro bridge, subtle black binding, a Dovetail neck joint and black die-cast quality mushroom knob machine heads.

Image 1 of 3 Harley Benton CLD-15CE Flame Koa Exotic (Image credit: Harley Benton) Image 2 of 3 Harley Benton CLD-15CE Java Exotic (Image credit: Harley Benton) Image 3 of 3 Harley Benton CLD-15CE Koa Exotic (Image credit: Harley Benton)

The specs deviate on frets, scale length and nut size, with the Parlor model sporting a smaller 628mm scale length, 45mm bone nut and 18 frets, in comparison to the other models, which carry a 643mm scale length, 43mm bone nut and 20 frets.

Under their ornate wooden hoods, each new model in the Exotic Wood Custom line comes equipped with an integrated Fishman Sonicore pickup with a Presys II preamp, which seeks to reproduce "every nuance of the guitar's sound for PA systems, amps, mixers or recording setups".

Image 1 of 3 Harley Benton CLP-15E Flame Koa Exotic (Image credit: Harley Benton) Image 2 of 3 Harley Benton CLP-15E Java Exotic (Image credit: Harley Benton) Image 3 of 3 Harley Benton CLP-15E Koa Exotic (Image credit: Harley Benton)

The new Harley Benton Exotic Wood Custom acoustic guitars are available now, with each of the java models costing $254, and the koa and flamed koa models listing for $358 and $564, respectively.

For more information, head over to Harley Benton.