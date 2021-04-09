Harley Benton launches sub-$100 wireless guitar system with onboard tuner and cable tone simulator

Following the release of its new feature-packed desktop amp, the Airborne Go, a mere day ago, affordable gear purveyor Harley Benton has announced a new addition to its line of wireless guitar systems, the Airborne Pro 5.8 GHz Instrument.

Featuring a transmitter and pedal receiver, the new system allows players to explore wireless connectivity at an affordable price point.

The transmitter itself is suitable for all instruments with a 6.35mm audio jack input, operates at a “future-proof” 5.8 GHz frequency band, promises “pristine” audio quality with a 48 KHz sample rate and 24-bit depth, and boasts a range of up to 35 meters, with a 5.6ms latency.

(Image credit: Harley Benton)

The pedal receiver features an integrated chromatic tuner with an LCD display, magnetic recharge station for the transmitter, mute switch, 9V output for powering other guitar gear and a cable tone simulator.

Explains Harley Benton: “For those who prefer the sound of electrons going down a wire rather than photons zipping through the air – but are fed up with the limitations of physical cabling – the Cable Tone control on the receiver pedal lets users dial in the cable tone they’re used to.”

The Airborne Pro 5.8 GHz Instrument is available now for $98. For more information, head to Harley Benton.