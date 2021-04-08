Harley Benton launches the Airborne Go, a $140, feature-packed desktop amp with built-in guitar wireless system

2021's been a busy year thus far for Harley Benton. The company has already launched an updated version of its HB-35 Plus, new EMG-loaded SC-550 Plus and SC-Custom Plus models and even a colorful new range of soprano ukuleles, and now it sets its sights on the affordable practice amp market with the all-new Airborne Go.

Chief among its features is wireless playability – the amp itself acts as a receiver, and a Harley Benton AirBorne instrument 2.4 GHz wireless plug-n-play transmitter is included, which can be charged via the amp's USB port.

There's an impressive spec sheet elsewhere, too, including Bluetooth connectivity, three modern and classic guitar amp "HD" models, 13 digital effects, and a drum machine and metronome with 9 rhythmic patterns.

While the amp sports a relatively simple control layout with Gain, Volume, Tone and Delay/Reverb knobs, players can install the Airborne Go app for advanced tone editing.

The unit also includes an Aux/Line-in input, offering players the ability to plug in their playback device of choice to play along with streamed music.

Build-wise, the Airborne Go features a single 3-inch speaker housed within a wooden cabinet, weighing just 1.3kg (approx. 2.9lbs), and measuring only 220 x 114 x 155mm (L x W x H).

The Airborne Go is available now for $138/£100. For more information, head over to Harley Benton.