Harley Benton hopes to rein in your fire-breathing tube amp with new, $145 PA-250 power attenuator

Hardly a day goes by, it seems, without a new piece of gear to pore over from Harley Benton. Today's offering from the budget specialist is the PA-250 power attenuator, which aims to rein in the wall-shaking, neighbor-infuriating power of red-hot tube amps.

Designed to be hooked up between the output of your guitar amp and speaker, the PA-250 features six steps of power reduction, plus an adjustable “Fine” control for additional reduction when the power is set to -15 dB.

As its name implies, the PA-250 can handle 250 watts of input wattage, but if that's not enough, the attenuator features an LED with an overload indicator and silent fan cooling if things get too hot for its liking.

Elsewhere, the PA-250 features a speaker output, plus a XLR DI and Line output with adjustable level, a ground lift switch, and a 8/16 Ohm switch.

The Harley Benton PA-250 power attenuator is available now, for the unsurprisingly enticing price of $145.

For more info, head on over to Harley Benton.