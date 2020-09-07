Harley Benton shakes up the sub-$500 acoustic market with first all-solid wood acoustic-electric

Harley Benton has established itself as a purveyor of super-affordable instruments in recent years, offering a wealth of both acoustic and electric guitars.

Now, the company adds to its budget-friendly acoustic line-up with its first-ever all-solid wood model, the CLC-650SM-CE - the Grand Concert acoustic-electric.

Available in Black and Vintage Sunburst finishes, the guitar's body consists of an African mahogany construction with a Venetian cutaway and contoured arm rest, and a C-shaped 20-fret Okoume neck with mother of pearl dot inlays and a dovetail neck joint.

(Image credit: Harley Benton)

Electronics come by way of a Fishman Flex Plus-T pickup system with an integrated tuner.

Aesthetically, the guitar also features an abalone rosette and a spit rhombus mother of pearl headstock inlay.

The CLC-650SM-CE Solid Wood is available now for $456 from Thomann Music. For more information, head to Harley Benton.