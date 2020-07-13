Harley Benton’s new 24-fret, sub-$500 headless electrics are an absolute steal

Harley Benton has been wowing us with their ultra-low-priced models like the $469 Dullahan FT-24 headless guitar and $74 ST-Travel electric guitar.

Now the company has done it again with the Dullahan-AT 24 TBK and Dullahan-FT 24 BKS, two new 24-fret headless designs.

Both models feature 24 stainless steel frets, a remodeled rear body carve for enhanced ergonomics and dual Roswell HAF humbuckers.

The FT 24 BKS sports an alder body with a Natural Open Pore Black Satin finish, bolt-on maple neck and maple fingerboard, while the AT TBK features a mahogany body with a flamed maple veneer top, bolt-on maple neck and ebony fretboard.

Best of all, both models come with a gigbag for just $425 each.

For more information or to purchase, head to Thomann Music.