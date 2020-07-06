Harley Benton’s ST-Travel guitar offers full scale-length playability at an insanely low $74 price tag

Harley Benton recently unveiled the low-priced Harley Benton Dullahan FT-24 headless guitar, and now the company is back with another very cool model offered for a steal – the $74 ST-Travel electric guitar.
The new model reduces the dimensions of the body to a bare minimum, lowering weight and size while retaining the full scale-length 22-fret neck.
Features include a basswood body, bolt-on C-shape maple neck and maple fretboard with dot inlays.
Pickups are a trio of ST-style single coils with master volume, two tone knobs and a five-way switch.
There’s also a synchronized tremolo, die-cast tuners and chrome-finished hardware.
The ST-Travel is finished in Candy Apple Red and comes with a gigbag.
To pick one up for $74, head to Thomann Music.