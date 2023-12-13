“Precision-designed to get the most out of your modeler”: HeadRush seeks to take the lead in the FRFR arms race with 2 updated speaker cabs – now with Bluetooth connectivity

After recently reviving its ReValver amp sim software, HeadRush has now turned its attention to amplifying its modeling units with the release of two new FRFR speakers.

Short for full range, flat response, FRFR units are specifically designed to be used alongside amp modelers, and work to uncompromisingly amplify digital amp and cab sounds without coloring the tone through its components.

This, naturally, is the aim of the game for both the HeadRush FRFR MKII 108 and MKII 112 powered speaker cabs, which are all about delivering “powerful, professional sound output and convenient connectivity options for the modern performer”.

As expected, they are the same speakers, just with different power levels: 108 has an 8” woofer and offers 2,000 watts of power, while 112 is loaded with a 12” woofer and provides 2,500 watts of power. Both have a 1” high frequency compression drive.

By their very nature, FRFR speakers are pretty simple beasts, but HeadRush has given its own updated powered cabs extra allure by treating them to Bluetooth connectivity.

That Bluetooth option, HeadRush says, can be used to connect the FRFR speakers to a mobile device for streaming music during rehearsals, set breaks or if you just fancy listening to some music. We imagine it would be useful for buskers, too.

The wireless option is joined by two combo XLR and 1/4” jack inputs, and an XLR output, which are responsible for the heavy lifting.

Through those input connections (which have their own independent volume controls), the FRFR MKII cabs can be connected to HeadRush multi-effects pedals – these cabs have been “precision-designed to get the most out of your modeler” – while the XLR out allows for the signal to be sent to a front of house mix, or for chaining multiple speakers together.

In practice, both updated units seek to “deliver a transparent sound that projects the character of your pedal, rather than the speaker”. This goal is helped by the presence of High Pass Filter cut and ground lift switches that remove troublesome frequencies and unwanted hum.

While they don’t have the classic amp aesthetics of some other FRFR cabs – most notably Fender’s recently unveiled Tone Master FR cabs – they do look to be immensely practical and convenient options for modeler users.

Their ergonomics make them easy to carry and position, while built-in mounts mean they can be used as classic wedge monitors or pole-mounted speakers. They’re also pretty affordable: the 108 and 112 units are available for preorder for $299 and $399, respectively.

Our one reservation is the look, which is still very much akin to a traditional PA speaker, as opposed to Fender's recent guitar cab-esque Tone Master FRFR models.

HeadRush is in the midst of a significant leveling up of its multi-effects and amp modeler game. In March, the brand unveiled its Prime multi-FX, which was dubbed “the most powerful, versatile and realistic-sounding floorboard FX processor ever”. This was followed by the Auto-Tune-loaded Core FX processor.

More recently, the company revived the once-Peavey-owned cult classic ReValver, introducing seamless plugin and pedalboard integration.

Visit HeadRush to find out more.