Hear David Lee Roth and Dutch DJ Armin Van Buuren's EDM Version of Van Halen's "Jump"

This past weekend, Van Halen frontman David Lee Roth joined Dutch DJ Armin Van Buuren on stage at the Ultra Music Festival to perform an EDM-flavored remix of Van Halen's "Jump." You can check it out above.

“I didn’t change the song too much,” Van Buuren told Rolling Stone when asked about the unlikely collaboration. “We recreated the Oberheim synth that was in the original. I just completely replayed it with respect to the original obviously. And the original track is not in time, so I had to spend a lot of time putting all of the original stems onto a click.”

Van Buuren went on to say that when Van Halen's management approved the remix, Roth—a longtime dance music aficionado—got involved.

We just wonder what Eddie thought of it...