Hear Kurt Cobain's Mixtape from 1986, "Montage of Heck"

Lots of odd things turn up on the interwebs.

This time, someone has posted a mixtape made by Nirvana's Kurt Cobain — when he was 19. It's been around on fan sites for years, but it's available to the universe "at large."

The tape, which was posted by SpaceEcho on Vimeo, is called "Montage Of Heck." It proves that Cobain's taste was certainly diverse, even back then. It contains everything from George Michael to Frank Zappa and Cher to Van Halen to the Jackson Five to Led Zeppelin — plus bits and pieces of conversations (including Jimi Hendrix talking about Bob Dylan's grandmother at Monterey) that remind the listener of John Lennon's "Revolution 9" from the Beatles' White Album (1968).

SpaceEcho says Cobain gave him the mixtape "personally."

Have a listen and tell us what you think!