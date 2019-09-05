Hear Lari Basilio trade licks with Joe Satriani on incendiary new track Glimpse Of Light

Lari Basilio is one of the most exciting names in instrumental rock right now, so we’re thrilled to be premiering Glimpse Of Light, the Brazilian guitarist’s collaboration with high priest of shred Joe Satriani.

The track sees Basilio kick off with a hugely hooky opening riff, followed by a series of fluid phrases that demonstrate her tasteful, fusion-informed lead approach.

Satriani then unleashes a barrage of his trademark wah-drenched pick-tapped and legato leads around the two-minute mark, before he pair see the track out with a series of interweaving melodic licks.

(Image credit: Lari Basilio)

Basilio, of course, has history with Satch, having been the first female player to join the illustrious ranks of the G4 Experience this year.

Glimpse Of Light is taken from Basilio’s newly released album, Far More, which was recorded at LA’s Capitol Studios with a formidable line-up of session legends, including Vinnie Colaiuta, Nathan East and Greg Phillinganes.

For more info, head over to laribasilio.com. European fans can catch her at the UK Guitar Show later this month.